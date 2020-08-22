Panama-Buena Vista school district details meal service plan for upcoming school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District has released details on its meal distribution plan for the upcoming school year. 

The district said that starting on Monday, the first day of the school year, students will be served breakfast and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be charged based on eligibility for free and reduced meals. 

The district said meals will be served at Berkshire, Buena Vista, Castle, Miller, Sandrini, Seibert, Stine and Whitley elementary schools as well as Stonecreek and Tevis junior high schools.

