BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is holding its annual Employment Expo next week.

The expo will be held on Nov. 13 from 3-5 p.m. at the district office board room, located at 4200 Ashe Rd. Job-seekers will be able to learn about new employment opportunities, apply for jobs, participate in interviews and more.

To register for the event or for more information, visit http://bit.ly/pbvusdexpo.