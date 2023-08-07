BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will hold a back-to-school immunization clinic on Thursday offering school-entry and Tdap vaccines for anyone 12 and older.

Also, chickenpox vaccines will be offered to students entering 7th grade, according to a district news release.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the district boardroom, south of the central office at 4200 Ashe Road, the release said. Parents are asked to bring their child’s immunization records.

Physicals for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students will be provided by appointment only in partnership with Pinnacle Primary Healthcare and the district’s Health, Safety and Wellness Department, according to the release. Anyone with questions is asked to call the Health, Safety and Wellness office at 661-831-8331 ext. 6286.