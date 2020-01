BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will break ground on a new school tomorrow.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Highgate Elementary School will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Castle & Cooke Highgate development at Ming Avenue and Allen Road. The district’s 25th school is expected to open in August 2021 and serve around 750 kindergarten-through-sixth-grade students.

For more information, call the district at 661-831-8331.