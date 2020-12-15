Paloma Express in Arvin closed due to sewage overflow

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Paloma Express in Arvin was closed on Monday for failing to clean up sewage overflow and for other health violations, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

The department said during a visit to the facility, located at 210 Arvin Ave., inspectors found sewage overflowing into the facility from a floor drain beneath three compartment sinks and the main meat market area.

The department criticized the operator for keeping the facility open amid the overflow and said the operator failed to recognize the health risk associated with exposure to bacteria from raw sewage.

In addition, inspectors also observed pre-packaged salsa and beans without a label inside the walk-in refrigerator. The department also observed debris buildup under shelves in the walk-in refrigerator and in an aisle, according to the inspection report.

Inspectors noticed a missing appliance cover on the produce refrigerator and asked the operator to attach it to prevent an electrical hazard, the report says. Inspectors also noticed a lack of a sanitizer bucket to clean contact surfaces at the meat market station.

Lastly, fly catchers were seen hanging above a cutting board at the meat station as well as uncovered cooked meats in a tray. Paloma Express earned a 55 percent inspection score.