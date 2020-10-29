Padrinos de Bakersfield College hosting Dia de los Muertos curbside pick-up event on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Padrinos de Bakersfield College will be hosting a curbside pick-up event on Friday in honor of Dia De los Muertos. The group will be giving away free pan dulce and coffee from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the BC Panorama campus by the Haley Street entrance.

The event is free and open to BC students, staff, faculty and community members who would like to learn more about the group. Padrinos de Bakersfield is committed to student success and professional development.

To register for the event and to learn more about Padrinos de Bakersfield College, you can email padrinosdeBC@bakersfieldcollege.edu.