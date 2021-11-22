PACK holds 32nd Fog Run to benefit at risk kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Registration is now open for the Probation Auxiliary County of Kern’s (PACK) 32nd annual 5K and 10K Fog Run benefitting at risk youth along Lake Ming on Jan. 8.

The race will be held rain of shine beginning at 8 a.m.

The first 600 registrants will receive a race shirt. The top three male and female finishers in all age groups will receive medals. All participants will get complimentary food and drink.

Packet Pickup and registration will be held on Jan. 6 at the Kern County Probation Department, 2005 Ridge Road from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Jan. 7 at Sole 2 Soul, 9000 Ming Ave St K-1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You can register online.