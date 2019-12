A senior living home in Bakersfield is once again rolling out the dough for a good cause.

Pacifica Senior Living is hosting its 15th annual Cinnamon Roll Drive on Friday.

A $5 donation gets you a four-pack of homemade rolls and your choice of coffee or cocoa.

This year, proceeds benefit two families in need from Bessie Owens School.

The drive begins at 6 a.m. and goes until the rolls are sold out.

Pacifica Senior Living is located at 3209 Brookside Drive.