Pacific Health Education Center to host health resource fair on March 20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Pacific Health Education Center is holding a drive-thru health resource fair in the parking lot of Bakersfield High School later this month

The center will provide 750 pre-registered families with health related items, hygiene items, groceries, school supplies, mental health resources and household items.

The drive-thru event is scheduled for March 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pacific Health Education Center said this will be one of four drive-thru events held over the next year.

You can register for the event using this link.

