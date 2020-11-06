Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Pacific Health Education Center holding drive-thru health fair on Nov. 21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Pacific Health Education Center is holding a drive-thru Thanksgiving health fair on Nov. 21. The fair will be held in the parking lot of Bakersfield High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first 500 vehicles that have a pre-registered ticket will be admitted. The event was created to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pacific Health Education Center partnered with the Bakersfield Police Department.

Items to be distributed:

  • Soaps
  • Shampoo/Conditioner
  • Body Wash
  • Lotion
  • Beverages
  • Bottled water
  • Cups
  • Baked goods
  • Toys
  • Children’s clothing
  • School materials
  • Backpacks
  • Dish sets
  • Glass sets
  • Groceries
  • Turkeys

To pre-register for the event, visit here.

Bakersfield High School is located at 1241 G St.

