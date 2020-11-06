Pacific Health Education Center holding drive-thru health fair on Nov. 21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Pacific Health Education Center is holding a drive-thru Thanksgiving health fair on Nov. 21. The fair will be held in the parking lot of Bakersfield High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first 500 vehicles that have a pre-registered ticket will be admitted. The event was created to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pacific Health Education Center partnered with the Bakersfield Police Department.

Items to be distributed:

Soaps

Shampoo/Conditioner

Body Wash

Lotion

Beverages

Bottled water

Cups

Baked goods

Toys

Children’s clothing

School materials

Backpacks

Dish sets

Glass sets

Groceries

Turkeys

To pre-register for the event, visit here.

Bakersfield High School is located at 1241 G St.