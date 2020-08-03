Dog reunited with owner after running away seven years ago

TULARE, Calif. (KGET)- Champ’s owner unknowingly would spend seven years wondering what happened to his newly adopted husky, only to be reunited with him years later.

Manuel Vejar adopted Champ while he was deployed. When he returned in 2013, he spent a short time with Champ until the unthinkable happened. The husky chewed through three fences and escaped.

Vejar spent months looking for his new companion, only to lose hope as each day passed. That is until last month, when Vejar received a knock at his front door, that changed everything.

Champ was found on a Tulare ranch, clearly injured, with a limp. The farmer was able to bring him into the vet, finally reconnecting with the dog with Manuel.

Vejar still in disbelief that after all this time. He says he never gave up complete hope

Champ had to get surgery on his leg. Vejar says it was successful and he is on the road to recovery.