BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local restaurant owner is choosing forgiveness following an uncivil act.

According to a Facebook post, Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza became the victim of an apparent break-in. The front door of the restaurant appeared to be broken on Tuesday.

“Even though this happened today. I still believe in people. I forgive the individuals that did this,” the Facebook post read. “Times are tough I understand, it’s tough for us just to stay open. You didn’t get a dime but all you had to do was ask, I would have given you all the money in my wallet. For I have some money but what I lack now is peace.”

No further information on the break-in has been given.