Owens Fire in Inyokern burns 2,000 acres, 10% containment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 100 firefighters continue to work Sunday on containing a 2,000 acre brush fire burning in the mountains in Inyokern.

The Bureau of Land Management said the Owens Fire began on May 1 just after 2 p.m. in area of Short Wells Canyon and Indian Wells west of highways 14 and 395.

Winds pushed flames burning brush and grass in the area. Winds were expected to die down after 9 p.m. Sunday with reduced wind gusts.

The fire was at 10% containment, officials said Sunday.