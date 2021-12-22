Overturned truck in Newhall causes major delays on I-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned truck on the Highway 14 transition road from Interstate 5 is causing major delays for motorists in the Newhall area.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The truck overturned on the southbound I-5 to Hwy 14 connector blocking the transition road.

The truck’s load of concrete or gravel was pouring onto the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 below. Caltrans crews were working to sweep debris off the road, northbound lanes of I-5 and northbound and southbound connectors from I-5 to Highway 14 remained closed.

Caltrans says southbound lanes of I-5 were open. There is no estimated time for when lanes would reopen.

We will update this story as we learn more information.