Overturned trailer spills 80,000 pounds of almond shells along I-5 west of Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: CHP – Buttonwillow / Twitter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck carrying around 80,000 pounds of almond shells overturned Friday afternoon along the southbound Interstate 5 just south of Taft Highway.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the rollover happened just after 1:35 p.m. along southbound lanes of I-5 at Buena Vista Canal Road. The driver was reported to be out of the truck and minor injuries were reported.

CHP’s Twitter account described it best with a photo: “This crash is NUTS!”

The shelling was along clear of the roadway, and off the side of the road.

It is not clear how long the cleanup will last.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News