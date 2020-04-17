Overturned trailer spills 80,000 pounds of almond shells along I-5 west of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck carrying around 80,000 pounds of almond shells overturned Friday afternoon along the southbound Interstate 5 just south of Taft Highway.
CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the rollover happened just after 1:35 p.m. along southbound lanes of I-5 at Buena Vista Canal Road. The driver was reported to be out of the truck and minor injuries were reported.
CHP’s Twitter account described it best with a photo: “This crash is NUTS!”
The shelling was along clear of the roadway, and off the side of the road.
It is not clear how long the cleanup will last.