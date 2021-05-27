Overturned truck causing delays on I-5 south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned truck hauling a trailer is blocking lanes and causing delays for northbound traffic at the Interstate 5-Highway 99 split south of Bakersfield.

The crash was reported at around 2:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes on Interstate 5 at the Highway 99 split. The truck and trailer was blocking two lanes, CHP said.

KERN COUNTY: Northbound I-5 has been reduced to 2 lanes at the SR-99 split due to an overturned big rig. Expect delays through the area. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/BRfO3i9gdG — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) May 27, 2021

Caltrans says expect delays for northbound traffic in the area. Traffic was backing up to Laval Road. There was no estimated time for reopening the blocked lanes.

We will update this story as we learn more information.