BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned semi-truck is blocking lanes on southbound Highway 99 just south of 7th Standard Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP Officer Tomas Martinez told 17 News this a solo-vehicle crash and there are about 60 gallons of diesel and engine oil on the roadway.

The crash was reported around noon. The cab and trailer of the semi-truck are both on its side, according to CHP.

Lanes one and two are open, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.