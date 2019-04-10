Overturned semi truck blocking southbound lanes of I-5 at Frazier Mtn Park Road

CHP reports a crash involving an overturned semi truck is blocking three lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Lebec.

According to CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was first reported at around 9:20 p.m. at Frazier Mountain Park Road.

A semi with two trailers overturned.

CHP says the left three lanes are closed. It's unclear what caused the crash, but witnesses report windy conditions in the area.

We will update this story as we learn more information.