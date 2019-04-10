Overturned semi truck blocking southbound lanes of I-5 at Frazier Mtn Park Road
CHP reports a crash involving an overturned semi truck is blocking three lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Lebec.
According to CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was first reported at around 9:20 p.m. at Frazier Mountain Park Road.
A semi with two trailers overturned.
CHP says the left three lanes are closed. It's unclear what caused the crash, but witnesses report windy conditions in the area.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
More Stories
-
A group of girls and their pups graduated today from the Pawsitive…
-
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.