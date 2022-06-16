BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving an overturned semi-truck and several other vehicles is blocking lanes on Highway 58 in central Bakersfield.
The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. in westbound lanes of Highway 58 at South H Street. A semi-truck carrying hay overturned and caught fire, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Three or five other vehicles were also involved in the crash.
Westbound traffic is being diverted at South Chester Avenue.
We will update this story as we learn more information.