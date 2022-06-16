BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving an overturned semi-truck and several other vehicles is blocking lanes on Highway 58 in central Bakersfield.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. in westbound lanes of Highway 58 at South H Street. A semi-truck carrying hay overturned and caught fire, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Three or five other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Courtesy: Caltrans

Westbound traffic is being diverted at South Chester Avenue.

