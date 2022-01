BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck hauling carrots overturned on Monday morning around 11:27 a.m., delaying traffic on southbound Highway 99. Traffic is expected to be backed up for approximately two to three hours, according to Caltrans.

Bakersfield: Southbound 99 at Norris Road LANES REDUCED due to big rig collision. Traffic back up approx 2 miles. ETO 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/39YSsEZvxI — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 17, 2022

The collision happened on southbound Highway 99 and Norris Road, according to CHP. The highway is down to one lane.

The semi-truck can be seen almost falling off an embankment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.