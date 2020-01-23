Breaking News
Overturned semi closes lanes of State Route 223 south of Bakersfield

UPDATE (4:48 p.m.) — Caltrans says the overturned semi truck has been removed from the roadway and all lanes are now open.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned semi truck on State Route 223 has forced a closure and detour of westbound traffic south of Bakersfield.

Caltrans says westbound SR-223 is closed from River Road to Interstate 5 because of a crash involving the semi truck. It’s inclear what caused the collision.

Westbound traffic is being diverted as crews work to clear the semi off the road. There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

