BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned dump truck that was carrying hot asphalt on southbound Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road is impacting traffic Tuesday.

According to the California High Patrol, the southbound 2, 3 and 4 lanes of Interstate 5 are closed for cleanup.

There are no injuries reported in this incident, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported just after 8 a.m., according to CHP.