BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned cement trailer has forced the closure of the H Street onramp to westbound Highway 58.

CHP reports the collision happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 at South Chester Avenue at around 1:45 p.m.

Caltrans says traffic is moving slowly as crews are working to get the truck out of the roadway.

There is no estimate on when the onramp will reopen.