Gorman, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Interstate 5 is closed just south of Vista Del Lago Road due to a crash involving a big rig near Gorman, according to CHP.

A semi-truck overturned heading southbound on I-5 blocking all lanes. Caltrans has shutdown southbound I-5 and sending traffic back northbound and rerouting motorists towards Highway 138 east. Caltrans has also shutdown the 138 onramp to southbound I-5.

At this time it is unknown how long the highway will be shutdown, CHP said.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is available.