Overturned big rig on westbound Highway 58, east of southbound Highway 99 causing traffic

During this pandemic, we’re learning to navigate many gray areas and questions. Do you have to quarantine when you’re waiting for test results? What if they take weeks? If you live with someone who tests positive, how do they isolate themselves from you in the same house? Do you need to quarantine too?

Jeanette Limones, a Bakersfield mother of two, got tested on July 3rd when she found out she was exposed to a COVID positive neighbor. After two weeks with no results, she marched back to her urgent care to demand answers.