Overturned big rig on westbound Highway 58, east of southbound Highway 99 causing traffic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol reports the westbound lanes of Highway 58, east of southbound Highway 99 are backed up due to an overturned big rig blocking traffic lanes.

CHP said delays are expected.

