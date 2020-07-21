Overturned big rig on westbound Highway 58, east of southbound Highway 99 causing traffic

KGET 17
by: Karen Cruz-Orduña
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol reports the westbound lanes of Highway 58, east of southbound Highway 99 are backed up due to an overturned big rig blocking traffic lanes.
CHP said delays are expected.
The westbound lanes of SR58 are backed up east of SR99 due to a non-injury crash involving a big rig blocking traffic lanes. Tow truck is en route, expect delays. #TrafficAlert— CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) July 21, 2020
