BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned big rig has snarled traffic on Highway 33 near the San Luis Obispo County line, according to Caltrans.

There is currently one-way traffic control in the area and motorists are advised to expect delays, Caltrans said at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The incident is expected to be cleared around 2:30 p.m.