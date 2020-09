BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Part of Eastbound Highway 58, just west of Hart Flat Road is closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned big rig, according to CHP.

The big rig overturned around 1:45 a.m., carrying about 33,000 lbs of food. No one was injured during the crash.

As of 5:30 a.m. only one lane on EB Highway 58 is open, causing traffic to back up in the area. Westbound lanes are not affected, according to CHP.