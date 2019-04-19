Overturned big rig blocking 2 northbound lanes of I-5 in Gorman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Caltrans District 7 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Caltrans District 7 [ + - ]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- CHP says an overturned big rig is backing up traffic along northbound Interstate 5 just south of Gorman.

The big rig is blocking the #3 and #4 lanes. CHP says traffic is backed up at least three miles because of holiday travelers.

The crash was first reported at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The closure is expected to last several hours.