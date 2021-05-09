Overnight roadwork to close lanes, some onramps along Hwy 99 tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Lane striping on a portion of Highway 99 will force alternating lane closures Sunday night into Sunday morning.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program said the lane closures will take place on northbound lanes of Highway 99 beginning at 10 p.m. May 9 through 5 a.m. May 10. The closures will alternate between three lanes, but at least one lane will remain open during that time.

The onramps at Ming Avenue and Wible Road, and the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound SR-58 ramp will be closed for the work.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through any and all road work and construction zones.