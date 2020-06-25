Overnight lane closures scheduled Tuesday for Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lane closures are scheduled for Truxtun and California avenues on Tuesday to allow crews to remove temporary concrete barrier rail in some areas and place it in others.

Thomas Roads Improvement Program says the closures are expected from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The outside westbound lane on Truxtun will close in the vicinity of the Westside Parkway on-ramp, and two lanes will be closed in each direction on California Avenue between Marella Way and Easton Drive, according to TRIP.

