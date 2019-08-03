Overnight construction to begin at Memorial Stadium

The work to upgrade Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium will take place at night next week.

Starting Wednesday, workers will continue renovating the college’s stadium, but the construction will take place from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

It’s being done at night so workers can avoid high heat during the work week.

The change in schedule will last the rest of August.

The stadium lights will be on, but according to Bakersfield College, the noise level won’t violate any city ordinances.

The plan is to get Memorial Stadium in time for the football season.