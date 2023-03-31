Photo of a landslide along southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Vista Del Lago Road. / Courtesy: Caltrans District 7

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 traffic lanes are scheduled to be closed overnight Saturday and Sunday to repair damages from a landslide caused by the recent series of rainstorms.

All southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday, and also from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday to complete work where the landslide undermined the shoulder near Castaic, according to Caltrans.

Southbound I-5 will be fully closed between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway. A detour will take motorists east on Highway 138 and south on Highway 14 to southbound I-5.

Northbound I-5 traffic lanes will not be affected by the weekend closures. Southbound I-5 will remain open south of Templin Highway.

Southbound I-5 at Smokey Road and Vista Del Lago Road offramps will remain open, however the southbound onramps will be closed at both locations.

Caltrans advises motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays in both directions on I-5.