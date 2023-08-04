BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday will mark the beginning of temporary overnight closures on highways 58 and 99.

The closures will take place nightly from Monday, Aug. 7 to Thursday, Aug. 10 for westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector for pavement grinding work, the city said in a news statement.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone during the closure, officials said.

City officials established a detour for overnight traffic.

Westbound motorists will be detoured towards northbound Highway 99. Turn left (west) from the Highway 99 exit toward California Avenue. Merge right to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp, according to officials.