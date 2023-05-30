BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday night will mark the beginning of temporary closures on Highway 99.

The closures will take place nightly from Tuesday through Thursday for construction along all southbound lanes between Ming Avenue and Highway 58, the City said in a news statement.

The closures are scheduled from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., officials said.

A detour has been established for overnight traffic.

Southbound motorists will exit at Stockdale Highway, turn left (east) on Stockdale Highway, right (south) on Wible Road, right (west) on Ming Avenue, then left to enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.