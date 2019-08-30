Overnight bike ride through Bakersfield honors killed Newman police officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A four-day ride continues to honor the memory of a Newman police officer killed on Christmas Day last year.

The group Blue Coat Music was in Bakersfield early Thursday as part of a ride from Los Angeles to Newman.

The goal is to deliver a folded flag to the family of Newman police Corporal Ronil Singh.

Singh was working overtime on Christmas when he was shot and killed by a DUI suspect. The suspect was arrested two days later south of Bakersfield.

Biker Andrew Gonzalez says he wants to honor Singh during the trip and raise awareness on the dangers all first responders face.

“We just want people to understand there are other people out there making sure you’re safe where you are at night,” he said.

The ride will stop at different police and fire departments in California before they reach Newman.