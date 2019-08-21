Overcrowded Ridgecrest Animal Shelter asks public to adopt pets

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Families in Bakersfield did their part clearing the shelter over the weekend and now the Ridgecrest Animal Shelter can use the same help.

The shelter in Ridgecrest says they are so overcrowded, they only have two dog kennels open out of 40, and one cat cage out of 64 open.

The shelter currently has just over 200 animals at the shelter, and they say two July earthquakes and the Fourth of July are why most animals are there.

Copper, 9 months old / Photo: Ridgecrest Animal Shelter

Little Man, 5 years old / PhotoL

Roxy, 9 years old / Photo: Ridgecrest Animal Shelter

Photo: Ridgecrest Animal Shelter

Photo: Ridgecrest Animal Shelter

Photo: Ridgecrest Animal Shelter

Photo: Ridgecrest Animal Shelter

All dogs are about $50 to adopt. The fee includes microchipping, spaying and neutering and vaccinations.

The Ridgecrest Animal Shelter is located at 411 San Bernardino Boulevard.