Over The Rainbow Pride Fair brings together LGBTQ artists, businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Pride Month continues, a fair brought together local LGBTQ artists and small businesses in Southwest Bakersfield.

The Over The Rainbow Pride Fair took place Sunday on Chester Lane near Real Road. The fair brought 30 vendors and shop owners to celebrate Pride month and each other in the local LGBTQ community.

Organizer Kate Coughlin says it started with an idea after she held her own pop-up shop in town in April.

“I said I can do this,” Coughlin recalled. “We should bring together a bunch of queer artists in Bakersfield and give each other a platform to create community together, share what we’re doing, gather support.”

Coughlin owns Jazzy Mabel where she repurposes old items by hand and gives them new life.

She says she hopes to make Sunday’s fair an annual event.