BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Give Big Kern’s community Giving Day happened Tuesday and over $927,000 was raised.

Give Big Kern’s annual day of giving allowed the community to give back and raise money and volunteer hours through matching gifts, pledges and online crowdfunding.

In the past, Give Big Kern has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities. Last year, a record-breaking $885,000 was raised among 132 organizations.

Out of 137 organizations, the Dolores Huerta Foundation led the way this year, followed by Independence through Grace and the Bakersfield pregnancy center.