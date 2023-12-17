BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 7,500 wreaths were passed out at the Bakersfield National Cemetery this year for the biggest local Wreaths Across America event ever.

Thousands of wreaths were escorted by Bakersfield Police motorcycle officers and the Bakersfield Freedom Riders for the annual Wreaths Across America event that was held Saturday.

The mission was to place a wreath at each and every grave this year — a feat that’s inspired a future new military cadet helping to honor those who’ve served.

“It gives me a lot of pride to come out here and help them feel that there’s someone that actually cares about their relatives,” said Young Marine Sonny Rossetto. “I come out here and I lay the wreath on there, I salute them. I thank them for their service, and I hope they’re doing well.”

The organization had also received approval from the National Cemetery Administration to place menorahs on the gravesites of Jewish veterans.