BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants raised over $56,000 as of Monday night from their donations throughout the past month to benefit a local Bakersfield charity.

Throughout March, all six local Jersey Mike’s Subs locations collected donations for the Ronald McDonald House, a charity that gives families with hospitalized pediatric or neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients a place to stay during treatment.

As of last week, 17 News reported a total of $48,000 raised from all the major days of giving to a charity that supports a worthwhile cause.