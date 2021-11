BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Southern California Edison power outage is effecting 4,755 customers in the area of Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club, according to SoCal Edison’s outage page.

The cause of the power outage has not been identified at this time, according SoCal Edison. It is unclear when the power would be restored to customers.

This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.