Over $21,000 raised at annual Cupid’s Challenge fundraiser for Mendiburu Magic Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mendiburu Magic Foundation held its annual Cupid’s Challenge fundraiser at Dewar’s Candy Shop in downtown Bakersfield Wednesday and raised $21,400 as of last count.

The foundation sold boxes of Dewar’s taffy chews for $20, with all proceeds going to Mendiburu Magic.

The foundation responds to unmet needs of local children and their families that may be facing cancer or another life threatening illness.

For more information about the Mendiburu Magic Foundaation, you can visit their website.

If you were not able to make it out to Dewar’s Wednesday, there is still a chance for you to get your hands on a box of sweet chews.

You can purchase a box of candy online here until February 29. Proceeds purchased through this link will still benefit the foundation.