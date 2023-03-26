BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 6th annual Bakersfield Marathon took place Sunday morning welcoming over 2,000 registered participants from all over the country and even as far as Canada to race on our streets.

The event also had a half marathon, a 10K event, and a 6K event for runners to compete in.

The roads were completely shut down to motorists as racers made their way from the Kern County Museum through the Downtown area and then east towards Bakersfield College’s main campus and the Panorama Bluffs.

17 News was proudly out at the event with team members handing out free water to runners at mile marker 17 throughout the Sunday morning marathon.