BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 1,253 customers without power due to a PG&E power outage affecting the surrounding neighborhoods near Ming Avenue and Highway 99.

At this time, the cause of the outage is under investigation, according to the PG&E outage map.

The outage started just before 2 p.m. Thursday and is expected to be restored by 5 p.m., according to PG&E.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.