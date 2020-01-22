Over $1,000 raised for Señor Pepe’s employee being treated for cancer after donation jar is stolen

Live Now
Last week, surveillance video shared on social media showed a woman stealing a donation tip jar meant for an Señor Pepe’s employee battling cancer. Now, thanks to the generosity of the community, more donations have poured in.

According to Eddie Salmeron, manager at Señor Pepe’s, more than $1,000 in donations have come in for one of the restaurant’s beloved employees.

Since last week about $560 has been raised through a GoFundMe account set up for Javier who is being treated for cancer.

In addition, a Kansas City Chiefs fan group donated at least $500 to help Javier and replace the stolen donations.

Police are still investigating.

You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.

