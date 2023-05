BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 1,000 California State University, Bakersfield graduates are scheduled to walk across the stage during the 2023 spring commencement ceremony.

Organizers say 1,611 undergraduates are graduating this spring, 317 students will receive their master’s degree and three will be awarded a doctoral degree in educational leadership.

For the first time, CSUB conferred a bachelor’s degree in public health after launching the new major in the fall of 2021.