BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kia-Hyundai crisis continues in Kern with theft reports increasing by the dozens towards the end of 2023, as reported by Bakersfield Police. A local dealership burst into action with a full day dedicated to the Campaign 9-9-3 recall.

“In the, what is it? 25 years that I’ve actually been here at Bakersfield Hyundai we have not seen this phenomenon ever,” said Sandro Davalos, Fixed Operations Director at Bakersfield Hyundai. “So, yes, this is unheard of.”

Before this event only around 30% of Hyundais in Bakersfield had been checked for the update at the dealership. Older models who needed the update were out the door in just minutes.

“We stick what’s called the VCI or our computer, and that computer does the software update. We do not have to open up any compartments, nothing. All we do is sit down, look at our tablets, and look at the information going through the tablet, and they’re through.” said Sandro Davalos.

Hyundai owner Amy Neumann has been targeted twice in 3 months. Back in September her car was stolen and tagged with quote “Kia Boys”.

“Happened again… happened again. They didn’t steal it this time, I think someone spooked them.” said Amy Neumann, owner of a Hyundai Elantra model 2014. “But they did crack open the ignition area and it was just kind of jumbled up in there, so I was able to put a key in there and start it just to get it here.”

The event had a total of 110 cars checked and 39 cars updated. If you couldn’t make it today you can still get your anti-theft software update.

You can call Hyundai at 661-834-5300. Kia owners can call the number 661-617-1244 to schedule their software update.