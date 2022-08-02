BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free school supplies will be available Saturday at the Outlets at Tejon’s “Back-To-School Bonanza.”

Complimentary backpacks, pencils, crayons, color pencils, rulers, folders and more will be stocked at supply stations around the center while supplies last, according to a release. The event starts at 1 p.m.

The outlets also will donate school supply kits to CASA of Kern County to be distributed to children in foster care.

“All students deserve to feel confident and prepared, and we are proud to be a part of that process for families and children of all backgrounds,” said outlets marketing director Becca Bland.