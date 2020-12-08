Outlets at Tejon to remain open during stay-at-home order with stores at 20% capacity

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon has confirmed that it will remain open amid the state’s stay-at-home order with tenants operating at 20 percent capacity.

In addition, the Outlets said the Cinema Under the Stars event is scheduled for Dec. 12 is still moving ahead as planned. The drive-in event will include a screening of the animated film “The Grinch.”

“With the health and safety of all our tenants and customers top of mind, our tenants will limit their inside capacity at the Outlets at Tejon,” says Rebecca Swiggum, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon. “We look forward to continuing to provide a safe and clean open-air shopping environment for our community and travelers.”