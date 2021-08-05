Outlets at Tejon to host job fair

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) — A job fair hosted by Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be held this month with career opportunities available at Old Navy Outlet, Kate Spade, The Cosmetics Company Store, Carter’s Kids & Babies and more.

The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Outlets at Tejon Suite 210, next to Aeropostale, according to a news release. Attendees should dress professionally and bring a resume. Several employers have immediate openings and will conduct on-the-spot interviews.

No advance registration is required.